Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the March 15th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,034,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.75.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 518,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,462. Glencore has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.