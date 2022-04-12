Global Resources IT (LON:GRIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.21

Global Resources IT (LON:GRIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.21 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 11.20 ($0.15). Global Resources IT shares last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 6,163 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of £564,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 37.33.
Global Resources IT Company Profile (LON:GRIT)
