Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:GTACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 19th

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GTACU stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,403,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

