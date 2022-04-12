Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.44

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.44 and traded as low as C$20.82. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$20.82, with a volume of 412 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.44. The company has a market cap of C$475.32 million and a PE ratio of 104.62.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.02%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.