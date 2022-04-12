GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $213,185.45 and approximately $112.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,705.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.97 or 0.07555500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00261280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00754813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00094477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.16 or 0.00597303 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00365979 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

