Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Issues Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.93. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Globus Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.
