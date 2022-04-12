GoByte Price Tops $0.0092 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. GoByte has a total market cap of $88,164.33 and $197.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

