GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $988.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $988.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.14 million and the highest is $993.68 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $901.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Shares of GDDY opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 344,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

