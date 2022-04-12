goeasy (TSE:GSY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.78.

GSY stock traded up C$1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$125.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,147. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$121.25 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$167.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.34.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

