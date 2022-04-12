Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the March 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
OTCMKTS ELKMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.
About Gold Road Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Road Resources (ELKMF)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.