Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the March 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS ELKMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

