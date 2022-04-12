Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,512,439 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $11.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

