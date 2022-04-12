Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 43,794 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 6,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 997,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 981,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings VII by 64.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,611,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 633,776 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 625,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

