Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,260. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.22 and a 200-day moving average of $360.64. The stock has a market cap of $320.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.