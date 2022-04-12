Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $36,489.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.40 or 0.07581792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.31 or 0.99940855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041799 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

