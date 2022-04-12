Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

