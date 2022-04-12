Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.10

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$97.10 and traded as low as C$93.82. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$94.09, with a volume of 83,155 shares traded.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.10.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

