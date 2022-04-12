Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 595,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 348,575 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

