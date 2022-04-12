Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00260152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

