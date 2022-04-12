Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of GSBC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,379. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $736.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 117,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

