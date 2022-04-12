Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Downgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.45.

Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$37.23. 142,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,928. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$34.19 and a one year high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1355663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

