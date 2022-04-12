Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $28.64

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.64, but opened at $30.05. Green Plains shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 9,233 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 2,092.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,971,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

