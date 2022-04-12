GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 32,631 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $515.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

