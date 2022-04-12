Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider John Leggate Purchases 13,260 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider John Leggate bought 13,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £20,287.80 ($26,437.06).

LON:GRID traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152 ($1.98). 1,511,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,308. The firm has a market capitalization of £665.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.07 ($2.03). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

