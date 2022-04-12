Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 13,216.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF remained flat at $$0.16 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
About Grid Metals
