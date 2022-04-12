Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 13,216.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF remained flat at $$0.16 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

