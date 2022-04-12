Gries Financial LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gries Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,060,862. The company has a market cap of $386.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

