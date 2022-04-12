Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $205.61. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $203.67, with a volume of 19,395 shares changing hands.

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

