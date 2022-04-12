Guy Mitchell Buys 9,200 Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) insider Guy Mitchell purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,968 ($6,473.81).
Shares of Induction Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 55.40 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 38.55 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.04.
Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
