GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.52

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $1.67. GWG shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 78,821 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GWG by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GWG in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GWG in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GWG in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GWG by 23.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets in North America, Asia, Western Europe, Latin and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Beneficient.

