GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.61 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00004059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $121.87 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,941,991 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

