GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Cap of $21.76 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $21.76 million and $153,791.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.18 or 0.07520280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,087.72 or 0.99818747 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

