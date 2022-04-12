Halliburton (HAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halliburton stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,864,729 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Halliburton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,965,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 199,230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,369,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $4,267,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 104,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

