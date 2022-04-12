Handshake Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $66.36 million and approximately $513,563.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,701.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.77 or 0.07555833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00261026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.77 or 0.00755062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00094249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.00599148 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00366623 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 481,810,753 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

