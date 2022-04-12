Hansa Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HAN traded down GBX 7.98 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 196.03 ($2.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £235.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2.76. Hansa Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248 ($3.23).

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

