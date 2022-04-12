Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HARL remained flat at $$25.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.26.
Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter.
Harleysville Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.
