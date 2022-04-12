Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL remained flat at $$25.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.