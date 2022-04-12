Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,600 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.