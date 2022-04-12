Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,711 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

CPRT opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

