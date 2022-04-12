Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 28,713 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,188 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

