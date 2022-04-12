Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 352 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $422.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

