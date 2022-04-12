Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,676 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

NYSE WELL opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

