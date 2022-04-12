Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,613 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.