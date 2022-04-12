Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 701 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CE opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $157.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

