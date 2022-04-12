Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,348.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,401.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,471.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,213.94 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

