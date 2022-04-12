Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

Shares of PAYC opened at $316.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.78. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

