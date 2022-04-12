Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

