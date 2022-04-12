Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,102 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.74.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

