Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,950 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2,348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

