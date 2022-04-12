Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 7,176 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

