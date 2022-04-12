Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 8,803 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 652,333 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 171.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 124.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

