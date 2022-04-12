Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 956 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.57.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.