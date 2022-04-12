Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

